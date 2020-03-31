While several front-line organizations are facing the monumental task of battling the pandemic, tens of thousands of VARs, MSPs and ITSPs are busy keeping IT systems up and running as well as helping just about every business to maintain a productive and connected workforce from their homes. They are doing all this while dealing with their own personal challenges (Keep watching as we highlight more of their stories).

They understand that this is not the time to be over-selling stuff or price gouging. They know that this is the time to do the right thing and help where they can.

Channel partners and vendors understand that what they do now will be remembered when the dust settles.

All vendors (especially those with remote-working solutions) need to step up now to help educate and support their partners in innovative ways. Right now, many people who work from home will need to tweak their current remote set-up to increase productivity and protect from hackers. All this hard work will be laying down the foundation for the new digital business normal. Moving forward, it seems quite likely that every business continuity plan will include a work-from-home component. Interestingly, many are also realizing that doing many things virtually is actually more (cost and time) effective. Maybe this is the tipping point for digital transformation!

We are busy exploring all things that could help the channel to navigate these challenging times. Here are 10 things that we recently highlighted:

Many vendors are already offering special incentives to keep more cash flowing in the channel. Some hardware vendors like Lenovo are offering a “Partner Stimulus Program“. We will continue to highlight these vendor “disaster relief” benefits to our channel community. Much more to come…

If you are a vendor and you have something of special value to help the channel, let our editors know.