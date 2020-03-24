Netwrix, a vendor that makes data security easy, announced the release of Netwrix Data Classification 5.5.2. This updated version enables channel partners to improve data security for their customers by offering an automated data classification solution that enriches Microsoft Information Protection (MIP) capabilities with accurate and consistent labelling of documents; improves the security of sensitive content stored on their corporate Google Drive; and protects personal data in accordance with the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

With Netwrix Data Classification 5.5.2, channel partners will be able to:

Offer data classification for Google Drive

Channel partners can offer data classification for content stored in Google Drive to organizations of every size, from startups to high-profile clients. Customers will be able to keep track of the sensitive data they store and share in the cloud and prove compliance to auditors.

Bring additional value to customers that rely on Microsoft Information Protection

Channel partners can enable their customers to safeguard sensitive information in Microsoft environments by enriching the data protection and rights management capabilities of MIP with accurate data labelling based on statistical analysis of corporate content. This ensures that the human factor does not undermine an organization’s data security and that valuable legacy content is properly labelled and protected.

Enable customers to comply with California’s privacy law

Channel partners can enable their customers to satisfy the requirements of the CCPA faster and more easily with predefined classification rules. Clients will be able to provide auditors with hard evidence that both existing and incoming regulated information is stored securely, and thereby avoid huge fines for non-compliance.

“The amount of data is growing exponentially every day, and many organizations struggle to get visibility into the types and sensitivity of information they have so they can better prioritize their security efforts. With the new version of Netwrix Data Classification, channel partners can provide additional value to their customers by enabling better protection of corporate content stored in the cloud and support their business growth by simplifying compliance with the CCPA. Netwrix provides a powerful solution in the growing data security market segment that is easy for partners to resell and easy for their customers to use,” said Ken Tripp, Channel Director at Netwrix.

To learn more, please visit: www.netwrix.com