Axcient, announced the company will be offering Anchor licenses for free through June 2020 for all new users, enabling partners to transition their clients businesses’ into a remote workforce quickly and affordably.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, businesses around the country are implementing a remote workforce, and MSPs are helping enable that transition,” said David Bennett, chief executive officer at Axcient. “At Axcient, we want to do everything we can to support our partner community, especially during this time of crisis. That is why we are offering free Anchor licenses through June for new users, because Anchor is proven to help partners swiftly deploy a remote workforce for their clients through file sharing and secure collaboration.”

Axcient Anchor enhances any business on-premise file server by syncing data to the cloud and securely empowering remote workforces. This data can be securely accessed by remote workers through their desktop, laptop, or mobile application without the limitations of virtual private networks (VPNs). In addition, all user data is continuously backed up by Anchor, with support for point-in-time restore. Point-in-time restore is critical for seamless ransomware recovery. Axcient Anchor quickly enables employees to share files and securely collaborate from anywhere, anytime.