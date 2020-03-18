Digital Defense, Inc. announced the appointment of Bob Layton as the company’s chief revenue officer (CRO). In this new role, Bob will be responsible for leading Digital Defense’s marketing, sales and business development efforts to support the company’s next phase of growth and its expanding go-to-market plans.

“Digital Defense’s unique solutions for MSPs, enterprises, mid-market and SMB clients, and an industry leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) for client satisfaction and proof of value through a vulnerability ‘GPA’ scorecard, make this an enormously attractive opportunity,” said Bob Layton. “I’m excited to join the team and help usher continued growth.”

Most recently, Layton was with a Main Street Capital Portfolio Company focused on delivering flexible hybrid cloud managed services and SaaS business transformation where he served as senior vice president, sales and marketing at Centre Technologies. Prior to that, he was at Alert Logic where his accomplishments included a global re-launch of the partner program resulting in year-over-year (YoY) bookings growth and platform consumption on AWS and Azure platforms by more than 2X. Prior to those positions, he led sales and marketing organizations in venture capital backed start-ups and well-established firms leaving behind a trail of successful sales growth.

Serving clients across numerous industries, Digital Defense’s innovative and leading-edge technology helps organizations safeguard sensitive data and eases the burdens associated with information security. Frontline.Cloud, the original Security SaaS platform, delivers unparalleled accuracy and efficiencies through multiple systems.

