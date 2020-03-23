Channel Partner Survival Guide for Coronavirus

Julian Lee (Publisher eChannelNEWS.com), Randal Wark (Co-Founder of the CPA Program & MasterMind groups) and Vince Fung (President of Debian Technologies) have a discussion on the effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the impact on your business (and that of your customers).

Some of the topics covered:

– How to transition to a mobile workforce while maintaining productivity and security

– Communication strategies to minimize business disruption

– How to best help clients manage the challenges imposed by this situation and open new business opportunities

– How to continue generating income during this period

– How companies can best protect and manage staff and their families

if you wish to get a copy of the e-Book to customize for your own company, please request here