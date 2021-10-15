Check out what you may have missed:
- Interview with September’s Lions’ den winner, Sherweb
- ViewSonic‘s Thierry Maxime of presented all the great products the company offers
- Interview with Marissa Miller and Ryan Kaw of Catalogic
- Quentin Lavoine discussed a recent survey from Citrix
- Interesting interview with new company, Balbix and its VP of Products, Chris Griffith
- Interview with HYCU‘s Rajh Das and UK-based Teraflow‘s Grant Oliff
- Check out and register for this October 21st event from IT-monitoring company EG Innovations
- COMING up: Our second in-person event of the year, this time in Toronto on October 20th, Register here