Catalogic Software, a leading provider of smart data protection solutions, announced the general availability of a new feature set for CloudCasa, Catalogic’s cloud native backup-as-a-service platform. CloudCasa now supports backup of Kubernetes persistent volumes including Amazon Elastic Block Storage (EBS) persistent volumes, to cloud storage. It is offered in a new capacity-based subscription model.

With CloudCasa, DevOps and IT teams can now be confident that their enterprise cloud data is protected and secure, and at the same time be sure they are not paying twice for storage to protect their Kubernetes applications.

Catalogic’s CloudCasa protects and secures Kubernetes as a scalable data protection and disaster recovery service for cloud native applications. It supports all leading Kubernetes distributions, managed services and cloud database services.

CloudCasa protects cloud native applications across Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS, DigitalOcean, Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service, Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Red Hat OpenShift, SUSE Rancher, and VMware Tanzu. CloudCasa is generally available through public cloud catalogs and marketplaces such as AWS Partner Network and DigitalOcean and the catalogs of Kubernetes management platforms such as SUSE Rancher.

Learn more at www.catalogicsoftware.com and www.cloudcasa.io