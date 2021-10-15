HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in multi-cloud data backup and recovery as a service, and Teraflow, a global IT specialist in Cloud Migration and Machine Learning (ML), announced Teraflow has joined the HYCU Cloud Services Provider Program . As a data engineering business, Teraflow understands the complexities of transforming data and helps guide customers through their data journey. A global company, Teraflow works across multiple industries, and clients include the world’s leading Banks, Telcos, Airlines, Financial Services and Logistics companies. Joint Teraflow and HYCU customers now have additional layers of data protection available with HYCU’s award-winning backup and recovery as a service software solutions.

“Our customers need the right services and solutions to make their digital transformation journeys from on-premises to public clouds both efficient and cost-effective,” said Grant Oliff, Chief Customer Officer, Teraflow. “To support this journey, at Teraflow, we align with the right partners to support our customers. The team at HYCU is a proven partner that has helped our joint customers deploy, manage, protect and recover mission critical workloads running on public cloud as part of their digital transformation initiatives.”

The HYCU Cloud Services Provider Program is designed to allow service providers like Teraflow to cost-effectively and efficiently scale as needed with their customers’ needs.

“We have been blessed to work with leading edge partners like Teraflow and their customers to deliver significant public cloud transformations,” said Rajh Das, VP EMEA at HYCU. “We continue to see increased interest in HYCU’s multi-cloud backup and recovery service solutions among our service provider partners as they look for easy to use and deploy cloud-native services to address their customers’ IT challenges. There is nothing more thrilling to see than the type of joint success we are able to create for customers like Comair. What Avsharn and his team have been able to accomplish in such a short time during a global pandemic is exemplary. And, we look forward to continuing to partner with Teraflow to help our joint customers achieve equally impressive success.”

To learn more about the HYCU Cloud Services Provider Program, visit https://www.hycu.com/service-providers/