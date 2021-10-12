Doing business in the digital-first economy requires different thinking and doing things that are outside of your comfort zone.

When you take the chance, amazing things can happen. Sandeep took the challenge and came out on top. Even if she did not got the #1 spot, she would have won like all the others who took the shot.

Today’s sales reps need to be able to make their case in the virtual world and in a short amount of time. That is just the way it is in this new normal and those who go all-in will be more successful than those that don’t.

Sandeep showed that Sherweb is ready to help their partners to succeed! That is the first big step towards success for all!