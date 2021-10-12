Working or learning in an hybrid (in-person and remote) environment is not so easy. It requires the right IT infrastructure for a seamless and painless experience. You probably also want to do it in a cost-effective way. Take for example ViewSonic’s display with a built-in dock for your workstation. It is like getting two things for the price of one. Just roll up with your laptop and plug in it to go.

Another challenge is having people or students on premises while others are at remote locations. How do you serve both groups in real-time and seamlessly without a degree in IT operations? These are the sort of tools that ViewSonic has and with their integrated software, you can configure the experience exactly how you want! And, MSPs get to layer on on managed services!