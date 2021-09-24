The pandemic has forced significant changes in how IT services are being delivered and used. Every minute of slowtime leads to a loss of reputation, employee productivity and revenue for your clients.

At the same time, new technologies are being rapidly adopted to support the remote workforce.

Virtualization is mainstream today, cloud desktops and services are being adopted and container technologies are gaining momentum.

Despite the increased challenges of supporting a remote workforce, rapid changes in IT service deployments opens new opportunities to future-proof your business.

Join this webinar to learn:

–              How you can transform to become a strategic business partner for your clients
–              How adoption of new technologies and automation capabilities can help or hinder your IT services business
–              What new services can you offer today to deliver value and generate more recurring revenue
–              How you can enhance your expertise in technologies such as cloud, containers, digital workspaces, SaaS services and offer value beyond what the native tools offer.

You will see a technical deep-dive into new IT monitoring capabilities that are ideal for MSPs, system integrators and value-added resellers. We will also cover ROI examples and case studies of IT service providers who have successfully transformed their business to become trusted advisors of their clients.

Register here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR