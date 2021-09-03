Check out some of last week’s highlights:
- Interview with Nozomi Networks‘ Chet Namboodri about their new partner program
- Interview with Rachel Turkus about her new role as VP of Marketing and Channel Management at CyberReef
- Another interview about a channel program this time with Danielle Lewan and Kat desy of Black Kite
- Interesting article about ecosystem partner management and how Spiisee can help
- Interview with Ariel Kriger, VP of Global Sales and Business Development of Israel-based Infinipoint
- Interview with Marvin Sharp, VP Product and Strategy at Managed Cloud Provider Aptum
- COMING up: Register for our first in-person event in Montreal on Sept. 22nd! It will be exciting and new!