Aptum, a global hybrid multi-cloud managed service provider, introduced new tiers for its Managed Azure Cloud services, allowing customers to easily select an Azure managed service level that meets their business needs and cloud adoption goals, wherever they are on their cloud journey.

Aptum’s Managed Azure Cloud now includes three enhanced tiers:

Foundation – an offering designed for companies with significant internal IT resources and minimal skills gaps, with low-cost managed services and tools included

– an offering designed for companies with significant internal IT resources and minimal skills gaps, with low-cost managed services and tools included Advanced – geared towards customers who have gaps in cloud competencies or available resources; includes proactive support from Aptum

– geared towards customers who have gaps in cloud competencies or available resources; includes proactive support from Aptum Premium – designed for customers looking to focus on their core business, while outsourcing many of their IT functions – such as operating system support — so they can focus on non-IT related tasks. Ideal for customers who need support with cloud adoption planning, or hybrid or complex environments.

All three tiers give customers access to Aptum tools, programs and resources for their cloud transformation, including Aptum’s Cost Insights Dashboard, 24×7 support and advisory services. They also allow customers to tailor their Managed Azure Cloud services to suit their specific needs.

“Every customer cloud journey is unique and impacted by a number of factors including size, cloud maturity and business objectives,” said Marvin Sharp, Vice President, Product and Strategy, Aptum. “Aptum Managed Azure Cloud is designed to be a flexible partnership and our enhanced tiers reflect that. Three distinct tiers with additional add-on services allow customers to decide how much they want to engage our Azure experts as their cloud transformation progresses.”

