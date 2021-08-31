CyberReef, home of the patented MobileWall suite of secure mobile networking solutions, announced that it has named award-winning channel marketing veteran Rachel Turkus as Vice President of Marketing and Channel Management, a newly created role supporting strategic growth through IT and telecom channel partners.

In her new role, Turkus will lead the company’s marketing team, including strategy, communications, digital marketing and enablement. She also will oversee channel sales operations, including onboarding, training, enablement, engagement and incentive programs.

Turkus, a proven technology leader and channel marketing executive, brings five years of IT and telecom channel experience from both the partner and supplier sides of the business to her new role at CyberReef. Most recently, she was Director of Digital Marketing and Demand Generation for NetFortris, where she focused on to-channel and through-channel marketing as well as strengthening go-to-market alignment with the provider’s national master agents. Previously, Turkus was Director of Marketing at Broadvoice and Lead Development Manager at PacketFusion. Before joining the technology industry, she spent a decade in the dot-com world in various sales, marketing, customer service and operations roles.

“I jumped at the chance to be part of the leadership team that’s going to take CyberReef’s market-disrupting solutions to the next level,” said Turkus. “My core strengths in technology marketing and channel go-to-market strategies are tailor-made for the company’s journey ahead. I look forward to introducing the channel to this remarkable revenue opportunity.”

Turkus’ immediate priorities are implementing programs to improve overall communications and measure both partner and customer satisfaction. She also will oversee the development of a comprehensive partner onboarding, communications platform and partner sales enablement strategy.

For more information, visit CyberReef at www.cyberreef.com.

