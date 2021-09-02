Infinipoint announced the first Device-Identity-as-a-Service (DIaaS), its comprehensive device identity and security posture solution that is a critical part of a Zero Trust approach to secure device access.

Infinipoint also announced $11 million in funding from JAL Ventures, Emerge, and Hetz Ventures.

Infinipoint is pioneering the DIaaS security category and is the only solution that provides Single Sign-On (SSO) authorization integrated with risk-based policies and one-click remediation for non-compliant and vulnerable devices. This reduces risk by protecting access to an organization’s data and services while transforming devices to support world-class security posture. Infinipoint is able to do all this in a productive way that maintains business continuity with no disruption to the workforce. Infinipoint acts as a single enforcement point for all major identity providers including ForgeRock, Okta, Ping Identity, and Azure Active Directory, as well as business services such as Salesforce, Google Workspace, Office 365 and AWS.

A Zero Trust security posture for devices is an essential and urgent requirement with a work-from-anywhere workforce. This is highlighted in every major Zero Trust reference architecture and guidance, including from Forrester, Gartner, the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and NIST.

The only way to ensure true Zero Trust for devices is through real time security upon user authentication with a deep and dynamic scope, while ensuring business continuity at the same time. The Infinipoint DIaaS solution is the only one on the market built by design to meet these requirements.

