Black Kite, a trusted cyber risk ratings company, launched the Black Kite Aviator partner program. Aviator enables IT solutions providers to bolster their portfolio of cyber risk services and help customers secure their supply chains. More than 50 companies have already signed on to the Aviator program.

Aviator partner program members will have access to Black Kite’s industry-leading platform that simplifies third-party risk management, leverages open-source intelligence and non-intrusive scans, offers automated and continuous monitoring, and quantifies third-party technical, financial, and compliance risk. Starting today, program members also have access to Black Kite’s partner portal, which holds a library of sales and marketing materials, a formal deal registration process, and other enablement tools.

Black Kite offers a suite of cyber risk solutions to include the Ransomware Susceptibility Index (RSI), the OpenFair Tool, and a scalable platform that reduces vendor assessment times from weeks to hours.

The RSI calculates event susceptibility and identifies vendors most prone to ransomware. The OpenFair Tool is the first automated risk-assessment product that estimates the financial costs of cyber breaches in quantitative, easy-to-understand business terms for C-suite executives. The Black Kite platform keeps vendor risk assessments up-to-date, continuously monitoring for changes across 20 cybersecurity categories.

For more information, visit https://blackkite.com/partners/