Check out some of last week’s highlights:

  • Interview with Gary Orenstein, Chief Customer Officer of Bitwarden
  • Check out Julian’s article about the channel in post-pandemic times
  • An interesting interview with Steve Benvenuto and Donna Johnson from Cradlepoint, look out for their second interview at the end of the month on 5G
  • Interview with Lee Smith, CEO of UK-based Logit.io
  • Another interesting interview with Floyd Christofferson and Lisa Hart of StrongBox Data
  • Finally, check out Julian’s talk with Jay McBain, always great to listen to
  • COMING up: Register for our first in-person event in Montreal on Sept. 22nd!  You can attend live or watch the live-streaming!

