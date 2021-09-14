Cradlepoint, a global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, is continuing its mission to enable businesses to connect beyond the limits of wired networks through the expansion of its second-generation 5G product portfolio. The Cradlepoint E3000 Series 5G Enterprise Router, is the industry’s first enterprise-class router that provides businesses with fast, agile, secure, and resilient 5G connectivity for primary, failover, or SD-WAN use cases without traditional performance compromises.

Business models are shifting to streamline operations, enhance competitiveness, and respond to evolving customer demands post pandemic and this has placed increased value on network speed and agility, as well as heightened security. With this shift, and proliferation of 5G services, enterprises are now migrating towards a more Wireless WAN. A recent report from IDC forecasts the market for enterprise wireless routers to reach US$2.98 billion by 2024.

“The pandemic has drastically altered the business climate, forcing companies to embrace technology like 5G to enable their WANs to become more agile and resilient,” says Donna Johnson, Cradlepoint VP of Product Marketing. “Cradlepoint is making the Wireless WAN a reality with products like the E3000 5G Series Enterprise Router, giving customers 5G branch connectivity without compromising enterprise-class management, features or performance.”

