StrongBox Data Solutions (SBDS) , a 100-percent channel and Canadian-based organization, announced its revamped partner program for EMEA, APAC and the US.

The addition of new benefits to its Ambassador Partner Program allow SBDS partners to increase margins on the recently announced StrongLink software. StrongLink 3.2 software provides increased levels of automation and performance, offering channel partners a vendor-neutral solution to data and multi-vendor storage resource management. It enables partners and their customers to seamlessly manage data across all storage types, including flash, disk, tape, and cloud.

