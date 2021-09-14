I don’t know about you, but it’s so confusing to figure out where we are headed. Sometimes, I just want to scream. Moving forward, it seems like the unvaccinated may be the weakest link in curbing this pandemic.

As the situation flushes through, it looks like we will be moving from a pandemic to an “endemic” so be prepared to hear this word popping up everywhere in 2022 (an endemic describes an “illness” that is more common to a specific region). The intensity of COVID will most likely depend on where you live. Unfortunately that can easily change as travellers can bring the infection with all of its variants.

After a very slow start, I am thankful that Canada seems to be seeing some light at the end of the tunnel. Yet, so many variables can just slide us back. Our borders are now open and we are having an election.

I am no expert. Just an entrepreneur and publisher of a technology industry magazine. I get to talk with thousands of companies who make, buy and sell technology. In a digital-first economy, it seems like tech is biggest boom market. I would hate to think what the GDP would look like without the tech industry. Today, I heard that ZOOM held a virtual event with 43,000 attendees. Imagine that happening pre-pandemic?

Like so many in the in-person conference business, our events have been shut down for over a year and a half. We are slowly reopening our first in-person event on Sept 22. We had to rebuild it as safe as we could. You are welcome to join us if you are fully vaccinated and feel like being with other humans to learn, share your thoughts and pain. If you prefer, you may join us virtually in the live stream. Learn more or register.

The bottom line is we will all have to find a way to live with this virus. We just cannot lock ourselves up and work from our homes forever. The kids cannot do remote learning much longer. Businesses need to dust off and get back to work. Many will have to reinvent themselves to remain relevant in this digital-first economy.

We are focused on finding a way to accelerate out of the pandemic and do whatever we can to help others do the same.

A good plan today may be better than a perfect plan tomorrow.

For those who are still struggling, it’s high time to rethink and reinvent yourselves. It is not as difficult as you may think it is!