Logit.io, the popular log and metrics management solution used by thousands of users from public & private sector organisations announced the launch of their new global partner program.

Logit.io’s latest program allows channel partners to differentiate themselves by expanding their services to include Logit.io’s fully integrated, open source-based data analysis solutions and services.

As a result of increasing channel efforts, Logit.io are looking to partner with Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Managed Detection & Response Providers (MDRs), Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and technology alliance partners.

In order to increase channel efforts focus within the company will be directed towards creating new resources to aid technical and sales enablement. This will allow their new partners to seamlessly onboard with the platform and scale the solution in order to fit the needs of their clients.

As the potential global market acquisition of the log management market is valued at $1.9 billion, the SIEM segment is valued at $4.2 billion and the APM market is valued at $6.3 billion respectively (2020 estimates) now is a great time for managed service and solution providers to look at utilising a SaaS platform that covers all of these fast-growing areas of the marketplace.

Logit.io has also recently been featured as one of the best tools for remote-first employees by the popular remote working community site remote.tools and was recently awarded by Appvizer for being the most visible data analytics and log management service on their platform.

You can find out more information on the Logit.io partnership page