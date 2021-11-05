Check out what you may have missed:
- Interesting article from Media Sonar on digitalization of the cybersecurity ecosystem
- Our Channel Chief interview this week is with Craig Patterson of Aryaka
- Our Women in Tech interview is with Cyndi Lyon of Otava
- Check out the virtual event we did with Martello Technologies on Levelling up your Microsoft Managed Services
- Interesting new partner program from Swimlane‘s SVP Business Development, Mike Kay
- For Cybersecurity Awareness Month, we interviewed Don Boxley of DH2i
- A first partner program, this time from Lumu‘s SVP of Sales, David Sylvester
- Interesting interview with Elisity‘s James Winebrenner and Pete Doolittle
- An update interview with Illumio‘s PJ Kirner
- COMING up: ChannelNext event in Vancouver on November 25th, register here