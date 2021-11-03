As you may already know, October was Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Observed each year, it was launched by the National Cyber Security Alliance and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in 2004. It is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of cybersecurity, and to helping ensure that private businesses, government agencies and individuals have the resources they need to be safer and more secure online..

We recently had a chat with Don Boxley, CEO and Co-Founder of DH2i , and he offered the following thoughts:

“While VPNs have historically been the data access and security solution of choice, more recently they have proven to be less than reliable. In fact, research conducted prior to the COVID-19 pandemic — during which time ransomware and other malware become even more rampant — showed that of those already utilizing VPNs, 62% cited inadequate security as their number one VPN pain point. And a disturbing 40% of those responsible for keeping ransomware and other malware from penetrating their network, believed that in fact, it already had.