Craig Patterson, the new Channel Chief of Aryaka is looking to get the company back to a channel-centric focus. Everything has been redesigned to help their partners build business. Aryaka is a global leader in the SD-WAN sector so channel partners can rest assured of quality and opportunity. With the right channel playbook, sky is the limit.

Craig is a huge hockey fan and very active board member of the Colorado Amateur Hockey Association to grow the game, so you just gotta like him! He is doing all sorts of amazing things to help many including those who are less fortunate to benefit from the goodness of playing hockey. Easy to see why his favourite movie is “Miracle” Of course, they will never be as good as the Canadians when it comes to hockey, but it’s good to try :o).

Back at work, Craig is all about empowering his channel partners and hiring a team of channel-centric people to help drive the agenda. He also gives some good advice for channel partners looking for some success tips especially as we roll out of this pandemic. I also asked him about his journey so checkout what he had to say.