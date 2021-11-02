Otava, a global leader in custom and compliant hybrid cloud solutions, has strengthened its commitment to its customer-centric approach with the promotion of Cyndi Lyon to Chief Experience Officer. In this newly created role, Lyon is focused on clients’ end-to-end journey with Otava. She is a key contributor to the overall experience with an emphasis on continuous improvement to achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction. To deliver exceptional client experiences, Lyon oversees the marketing and communications, product management, platform development, and customer success functions within the organization.

Prior to joining Otava, Lyon was the Director of Professional Services with Foresee where she set the onboarding strategy for customers and developed the professional services Architect’s Consultants team and product offerings. Earlier, she was a City Planning Director in Romulus Michigan, where she established the city’s first Planning Department and was integral in creating the Detroit Region Aerotropolis, a four-community, two-county public-private economic development consortium.

Lyon has been certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP) and holds VMware and Veeam sales professional certifications. She is based in Otava’s Ann Arbor, Michigan, office and holds an honors Bachelor degree from Eastern Michigan University.