Elisity, Inc., the pioneer of Cognitive Trust, the new platform for identity and behavior-based enterprise cybersecurity, and TD SYNNEX announced that TD SYNNEX will add Elisity’s Zero Trust Access platform to its cybersecurity portfolio. The TD SYNNEX Next Up Program will enable Elisity to leverage the company’s proven, scalable resources to extend its existing partner base. The agreement enhances TD SYNNEX’ expansive cloud and cybersecurity offerings to deliver the best solutions for its partners.

Elisity Cognitive Trust fuses identity and AI-driven behavioral intelligence to continuously assess risk and instantly optimize access, connectivity and protection policies that follow assets and people wherever they go. By integrating asset management, connectivity, and security, Elisity helps enterprise-class organizations of all sizes and industries break through today’s siloed networking-and-security group challenges.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with TD SYNNEX and their impressive roster of partners and solutions. As we look to grow rapidly, partnering with the right companies that understand our platform and its capabilities is increasingly important,” said James Winebrenner, CEO of Elisity. “In this hybrid workspace environment, Elisity Cognitive Trust allows TD SYNNEX to help organizations protect apps, users, data and devices no matter where they reside.”

Elisity offers an identity-driven control plane for corporate networking and remote access without tying customers to a particular network or network security technology. Its Cognitive Trust platform, delivered as a cloud-based service, is deployed as an overlay or underlay on whatever WAN and/or SD-WAN infrastructure an enterprise prefers to protect data, users, devices, and applications in the datacenter, the cloud, at home, and everywhere. Fore more info, go to www.elisity.com.