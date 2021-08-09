Check out some of last week’s highlights:
- We announced the winner of July’s Lions’ Den: Media Sonar Technologies
- Interview about new programs with Lana King, Vice President, Partner Programs, Training and Enablement at Mitel
- Another interview about a new partner program, this time with Simon Taylor, VP Global Channels and Alliances at Nitro
- SUSE also introduced a partner program, check out our interview with Rachel Cassidy, SVP Global Cloud and Channel
- Sign in to Watch our live event on Wireless Technology. What’s Next and get a chance to win $500!
- THIS WEEK COMING up: Register for our event next week July 19th “How to Make Your Partner Experience a Competitive Advantage”