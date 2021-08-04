Nitro Launches New Partner Acceleration Program and Partner Portal

Nitro Software, a global document productivity software company driving digital transformation in organizations around the world, announced a series of significant updates to its Partner Acceleration Program and the launch of its Partner Portal. These changes enhance Nitro’s partner ecosystem and allow the Company to become a true channel-first leader in PDF productivity and eSignature solutions.

The Nitro Productivity Platform makes document productivity easy, powerful and available to all. Nitro’s flexible and customizable platform is designed to accommodate individual business needs to help customers drive better business outcomes through enhanced digital document processes and workflows across the entire organization.

The newly introduced Partner Acceleration Program offers an industry-leading discount and margin structure to channel partners, along with support from the Nitro team, to help partners build their Nitro business. As part of the Program, resellers and distributors are provided with a range of benefits, including specific program and campaign incentives, sales and marketing support, partner enablement tools, and sales certifications.

Nitro is also investing in its alliance and integrator relationships to open new ways of collaborating on document productivity and digital transformation.

Simon Taylor, Vice President of Global Channel and Alliances at Nitro, said, “We are committed to building lasting partnerships across our channel ecosystem and leveraging our partners in everything we do at Nitro. By investing in our new Partner Acceleration Program, we can deliver a wide range of compelling benefits to both existing and future partners. This is an exciting opportunity for resellers, distributors and alliances who are focused on helping organizations maximize our document productivity solutions.”

The Company has recently launched its premium Nitro Sign offerings, making Nitro Sign available as a standalone subscription product or as part of a tailored productivity solution, depending on the customer’s requirements. Nitro Sign Essentials offers unlimited simple eSigning to everyone in an organisation, while Nitro Sign Advanced and Nitro Sign Enterprise add powerful features, such as custom branding, team collaboration and advanced systems integrations. Nitro is also announcing the integration of the Nitro Productivity Platform with Salesforce – the provider of the world’s leading customer relationship management (CRM) software – to help customers accelerate the closing of sales contracts and other critical agreements. Nitro Sign and Nitro PDF Pro already integrate with other key systems used by organisations every day, including Zapier, Power Automate, SharePoint and cloud providers Box, Dropbox and Microsoft OneDrive.