The landscape of technology partnerships is evolving. Organizations are looking to deliver and consume solutions and services that support digital transformation, hybrid & cloud native environments, and the rapid adoption of containerization strategies leveraging Kubernetes.

Leading open source company, SUSE, has revamped their partner program recently to address this very change, and embrace the challenges it brings. SUSE’s partner team is hearing that traditional resellers don’t just shift boxes anymore. Rather, they are branching out to offer customers different options to consume technology – through managed services; hosted private clouds; independent advice on the solutions that customers need and more.

