Media Sonar! All the entrants had lots of votes but the one with the most votes win. We also picked a winner from the pool of voters for the $500 in cash and the winner is BreAnn V. of North Carolina, USA.

Media Sonar is a new entrant and the presenter just told a simple story. A story that was easy to follow and get the message across. Open Source Intelligence is what they do as part of the security practice. It’s used to protect brands, information, executives and crisis management. It is an interesting add-on to any MSP looking to offer a more comprehensive Security-as-a-Service offering to their customers.

Another great example of a start-up already making waves in the industry and they already got the thumbs up from the channel with the votes. Congrats!

Learn more about Media Sonar: https://mediasonar.com

The next Lions’ Den will be in September. We are taking a small break in August :o).