Mitel, a global leader in business communications, continues to deepen its ‘partner-first’ approach with the introduction of two new cloud-centric programs for partners. The Mitel Amplify and Velocity programs offer a new level of choice and flexibility for partners, giving them the ability to align cloud opportunities with their preferred business model in a way that optimizes revenue potential and strengthens customer relationships.

“As businesses begin to come out of pandemic mode and turn their attention toward growth, demand for cloud communications has exploded and with it, created a huge opportunity for partners to support customers in new ways as they transition to the cloud or look to optimize the power of an existing cloud solution,” said Lana King, Vice President, Partner Programs, Training & Enablement for Mitel. “But while we’re seeing the opportunities expand and evolve, the market has not kept up in terms of offering dedicated cloud programs that support the different skills and range of the channel community. We created Mitel’s Amplify and Velocity programs to close that gap and enable each partner to deliver cloud solutions in a way that best fits their business model.”

Designed specifically for the Agent Advisor community, Mitel’s Amplify program offers competitive benefits and centralized cloud resources to help agents win share and close deals faster. As an Amplify partner, Agent Advisors benefit from free sales and technical enablement certifications, a dedicated account manager, specialized sales, marketing and technical support throughout the deal process, and competitive commissions, incentives and promotions. The program also provides deal support through Mitel’s FastTrack opportunity registration model as well as an agent-focused online resource center and exclusive communications.

Mitel Velocity encompasses the company’s partner-led cloud go-to-market models, including MiCloud Connect Partner Managed, which has seen significant interest from partners since its launch in February. Velocity expands the resource, reward and recognition benefits for partners who seek to play a deeper role in cloud service delivery and customer engagement. As a specialized track within Mitel’s award-winning Global Partner Program, certified Velocity Partners receive dedicated business planning, executive support and premier recognition of having achieved the top level of cloud certification in sales, technical training and overall customer engagement. Velocity is currently available for Partner Managed partners with plans to extend program coverage to include additional partner delivered models for MiCloud Connect and Mitel’s private cloud offering, MiCloud Flex.

Partners interested in learning more can visit www.mitel.com/amplify or www.mitel.com/velocity.