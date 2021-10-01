Check out what you may have missed:
- Wrapup on our first in-person ChannelNext event since February 2020
- Check out and register for this event from IT-monitoring company EG Innovations
- An interesting interview with Matt Malarkey, VP Strategic Alliances at Titania
- Check out this month’s Lions’ Den, a cool way for channel partners to learn about new companies and products in under 3-minutes
- This week’s Channel Chief’s interview with Justin Windsor of Splashtop
- Another interesting interview with Valtix‘ CEO, Doug Murray
- COMING up: Our second in-person event of the year, this time in Toronto on October 20th, Register here