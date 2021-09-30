Valtix, the first multi-cloud network security platform delivered as a service, announced the latest release of its award-winning platform. Valtix 2.9 addresses speed and simplicity by enabling identification of security gaps and deployment of network-based cloud security controls across all major cloud platforms – AWS, Azure, GCP and Oracle Cloud. The release marks yet another company milestone alongside 10x platform usage growth in 2021.

Highlights of the Valtix 2.9 includes:

Increased Simplicity: Onboard cloud accounts and enable discovery in 5 minutes.

Onboard cloud accounts and enable discovery in 5 minutes. Platform as a Service (PaaS) Security : Gain visibility & control of the 10s & 100s of Cloud Services from AWS, Azure & GCP.

: Gain visibility & control of the 10s & 100s of Cloud Services from AWS, Azure & GCP. Dynamic, Multi-Cloud Security Policies : Build true multi-cloud and multi-account security that adapts to your application infrastructure.

: Build true multi-cloud and multi-account security that adapts to your application infrastructure. Simplified Deployment in AWS: Streamlined setup to secure 10s or 100s of hub-n-spoke VPCs in AWS with the Valtix portal or via Terraform.

“I am proud of what the team has accomplished thus far in 2021 as we remain focused on being the leader in multi-cloud network security,” said Douglas Murray, CEO at Valtix. “Our growth and industry recognition is a direct reflection of the hard work our team puts towards preventing cybersecurity attacks and data leakage in public clouds.”

