Channel Chief Interview – Justin Windsor

Justin Windsor has been leveraging his skills as a teacher in elementary school all along his 15-year journey in the tech industry. Teaching channel partners to do smarter business is always a big part of the job. He believes that trust is essential for building the best partnerships. Just under a month into his new role as Channel Chief of Splashtop, he is already planning how he wants to grow his channel ecosystem.

Helping partners succeed is a common thread among most channel leaders, but exactly how that will be done? We talked with Justin to dig into how he plans to do that job. The company has a very interesting solution for the education sector in remote learning by students that is well worth MSPs to investigate. Any MSP can use the platform to do a variety of tasks including remote help desk support in real time. The system starts with the discovery of all assets to give everyone a better understanding one what it is that they to protect – a very smart angle for end-user prospecting.