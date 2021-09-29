Home Channel Leaders Channel Chief Interview – Justin Windsor

Channel Chief Interview – Justin Windsor

By
E-Channelnews
-

Justin Windsor has been leveraging his skills as a teacher in elementary school all along his 15-year journey in the tech industry. Teaching channel partners to do smarter business is always a big part of the job. He believes that trust is essential for building the best partnerships. Just under a month into his new role as Channel Chief of Splashtop, he is already planning how he wants to grow his channel ecosystem.

Helping partners succeed is a common thread among most channel leaders, but exactly how that will be done? We talked with Justin to dig into how he plans to do that job. The company has a very interesting solution for the education sector in remote learning by students that is well worth MSPs to investigate. Any MSP can use the platform to do a variety of tasks including remote help desk support in real time. The system starts with the discovery of all assets to give everyone a better understanding one what it is that they to protect – a very smart angle for end-user prospecting.

RELATED ARTICLES

© 2021 TechnoPlanet Productions Inc. All rights reserved.
Subscribe
SUBSCRIBE NOW
We respect your privacy.

Subscribe to eChannelNEWS

Join the growing community of IT Professionals with all latest news and information, upcoming events & much more.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus