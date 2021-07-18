Check out some of last week’s highlights:
- Wrap-up on our June 30th virtual event about virtual events 😉
- Invitation to our next event on Wireless Technology on July 29th
- Interview with Bob Dunn, VP International at Hyland Software
- Interview with both Brian Babineau of Barracuda and Aidan Kehoe of SKOUT Cybersecurity on their latest acquisition news
- Interview with a new company called Netreo and their CRO, Ged Caldwell
- Don’t forget to join us this week for Lions’ Den on July 22nd to quickly see what some vendors have to offer and perhaps get a chance to win $500
