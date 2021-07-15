Netreo, an award-winning provider of IT infrastructure and application performance management solutions and one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies, announced a formal partnership with Silxo, a premiere systems integrator specializing in digital and business transformation services in highly regulated industries. Silxo is based in London, and the partnership extends Netreo’s global reach by establishing a top tier channel partner providing strategic business services tailored to C-level executives.

Netreo’s full-stack IT infrastructure management (ITIM), application performance monitoring (APM) and digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions empower enterprise ITOps, developers and IT leaders with AIOps-driven observability, actionable insights, process automation and accelerated issue resolution. By having real-time intelligence on all resources, devices and applications deployed in cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, Netreo’s users have the confidence to deliver more reliable and innovative internal and external customer digital experiences. Netreo is available via subscription, and in on-premises and cloud deployment models. Netreo is one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies and is trusted worldwide by thousands of private and public entities managing half a billion resources per day.

