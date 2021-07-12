Remember the time when hotels charged you for Internet access? Imagine today going to an hotel that does not offer free Internet? or offers poor Wi-Fi?

We are truly all-in when it comes to wireless connectivity. Good or bad, it has become a part of our daily lives. You could imagine a future where wireless Internet connectivity is simply available to everyone, everywhere.

Lots of talk about 5G, but that is still a work in progress.

Not all wireless connectivity are created equally. Performance, reliability and security are the differentiators. Hackers are breaking into Internet devices and networks every day. That “box” is a backdoor into your computer and home.

Together with a world leader in wireless technology, Cambium Networks, we will be digging into the current state and future of Wireless. Why WI-FI 6 matters and what’s beyond that? How can wireless be more secure? How can rural regions get wireless? What is the future of wireless? How can MSPs remotely monitor and managed the wireless networks of their clients?

Here is some context from my discussion with Cody Cochrane of MBSI WAV.

These are some of the questions we will explore on the panel discussion with three top experts in the wireless field. Bring your questions!

We also invited Corry Robertson (a leadership coach of coaches) to give everyone some deeper insights on how leaders and organizations will need to adapt to manage both an in-office and remote team. This is arguably the biggest challenge facing all businesses and organizations moving forward. If you are already feeling the challenges in this new hybrid work environment and culture, then you are not alone.

Join us as we tackle these two big topics at the upcoming virtual event!

Date and Time: July 29th



1:00 PM – 2:30 PM (EDT)

12:00 PM – 1:30 PM CDT (Central)

10:00 AM – 11:30 AM MDT (Mountain)

11:00 AM – 1:30 PM (Pacific)