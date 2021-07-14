Barracuda Networks, a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, announced it has completed its acquisition of SKOUT Cybersecurity, a Melville, NY-based leader in cyber-as-a-service software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and provider of an extended detection and response (XDR) platform and service.

Acquisition highlights:

Expands Barracuda’s solutions for MSPs, offering XDR platform for proactive real-time continuous security monitoring with response services for managed endpoints, networks, and cloud.

SKOUT’s XDR platform connects with critical security infrastructures such as email, firewall, identity and access, and a 24×7 SOC that aids the detection of and response to cyberattacks.

Enables customers to address threats more efficiently with additional threat detection, threat analysis, and response capabilities.

Eliminates customers’ expense of training and staffing for 24×7 service, instead utilizing SKOUT’s security professionals to handle the SOC operation. Provides MSPs with choice and flexibility when building out their cybersecurity practice, and features a powerful combination of solutions, enablement tools, and human security expertise.

By integrating with existing security infrastructure, SKOUT offers investment protection for MSPs, making it easier to handle cyberattacks in diverse customer environments.



“ Barracuda has entered the fast-growing XDR market with a solution optimized for MSPs. The acquisition expands our MSP security offerings with a powerful XDR platform backed by a 24×7 SOC ,” said Brian Babineau, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Barracuda MSP. “ MSPs will benefit from the broader set of solutions , and we’re excited to offer MSPs new response-centric capabilities that will complement Barracuda’s existing portfolio of email, network, and application security products .”

“All MSPs need to become security-first businesses, and we see our platform as a tool to help the market achieve that,” said Aidan Kehoe, GM SKOUT Products, Barracuda (former CEO and Founder, SKOUT). “Both companies have a shared mission of protecting small businesses everywhere, and t he acquisition by Barracuda helps us fully execute on that mission. It also gives our platform and team broader reach and expanded capabilities. I’m excited for the next steps on the journey together.”