Weka, the fastest-growing data platform for artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), life sciences research, and high-performance data analytics (HPDA), announced its support for the launch of Amazon Nimble Studio. Amazon Nimble Studio is a service that empowers creative studios to produce visual effects, animation, and interactive content entirely in the cloud, from storyboard sketch to final deliverable.

When used in collaboration with Weka’s File System (WekaFS™), Amazon Nimble Studio users have access to a modern storage architecture on AWS that satisfies the needs of their production environments and accelerates demanding rendering projects without the hassle of infrastructure management.

Available in AWS Marketplace, WekaFS with Amazon Nimble Studio provides the cloud infrastructure, tools, security, compliance, and storage for creative artists to accelerate their productivity. WekaFS is easy to deploy with Amazon Nimble Studio using AWS CloudFormation templates.

Also, in recent news, Supermicro will soon announce a joint bundled storage solution with Weka specifically aimed at VARs allowing their customers’ easier access to enterprise AI, data center and cloud computing offerings through an easy order process giving the reseller both quicker time to customer installs and additional value through Supermicro’s channel support base. This new line of prepacked bundle offerings will also give resellers the opportunity to earn a 5K bonus with every new customer install.

