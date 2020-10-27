WekaIO, the innovation leader in high-performance, scalable file storage for data-intensive applications, announced a transformative cloud-native storage solution underpinned by the world’s fastest file system, WekaFS, that unifies and simplifies the data pipeline for performance-intensive workloads and accelerated DataOps. Weka has developed reference architectures (RAs) with leading object storage technology providers, like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cloudian, IBM, Seagate, Quantum, Scality, and others in Weka’s Technology Alliance Program, to deliver cost-efficient, cloud-native data storage solutions at any scale. And Weka’s OEM partnership with Hitachi Vantara will deliver an integrated end-to-end stack solution based on the Hitachi Content Platform. WekaFS provides the ease of managing petabytes of data in a single, unified namespace wherever in the pipeline the data is stored, while also delivering the best performance to accelerate artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), genomics research, high-performance computing (HPC), and high-performance data analytics (HPDA) workflows.

Weka’s unified storage solutions with cloud-native ecosystem partners provide the following customer benefits:

Faster actionable business intelligence from a single high-performance storage solution

from a single high-performance storage solution Cost-efficiency with the ability to manage, scale, and share data sets

with the ability to manage, scale, and share data sets Operational agility eliminating storage silos across edge, core, and cloud

eliminating storage silos across edge, core, and cloud Enterprise robustness and secure data governance

Manage more petabytes of data cost-effectively and with fewer resources

Extending the WekaFS namespace from high-performance flash to an Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) REST-enabled cloud object storage system is a simpler and more cost-efficient strategy for managing petascale datasets without compromising performance. The filesystem metadata resides on flash while seamlessly extending capacity over object storage, private or public. All the I/Os are serviced by the flash tier while leveraging the object tier for capacity scaling. WekaFS allows data portability across multiple consumption models supporting both private and public clouds with the ability to extend the namespace across both. A cloud-first model delivers the best storage efficiency and TCO across consumption models and data tiers.

Snapshots, encryption, and data versioning facilitates data protection, mobility, and DR

As data has become a strategic asset for businesses, lifecycle management is paramount. However, the datasets encountered in AI/ML, genomics, HPC, and HPDA have grown so big and agile that traditional backup and DR applications fall short, creating siloed namespaces and workflows that are lacking operational agility and data protection. Data versioning is achieved using Weka’s instant and space-efficient snapshots capability for experiment reproducibility and explainability. The snap-to-object feature captures a point-in-time copy of the entire, unified (flash and object store) file namespace that can be presented as another file namespace instance in a private or public cloud. Weka’s integrated snapshots and end-to-end encryption features ensure data is always backed up and secure throughout its lifecycle. WekaFS also provides immutability and data mobility for these datasets with instant recovery.