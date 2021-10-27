Channel partners have voted and the winner for the October Lion’s Den is Net2Phone by Nicholas Spence. CONGRATULATIONS! WELL DONE! Channel Partners view and vote for the best 3-minute vendor pitch. The vendor with the most votes wins and gets a Digital Sales Warrior Award and bragging rights. While there is only one top spot, everyone who enters the Lions’ Den have our applause and respect because it’s not easy to do. The Lion’s Den has proven to be an effective and enjoyable way for channel partners to explore many vendors in a short amount of time to see if there is a fit.

We also give out a great prize draw to thank the voters for participating. The winner for the $500 gift certificate was Alex B, of IP ConnectX, Canada.

Learn more about net2phone: https://www.net2phone.ca

The next Lions’ Den will be in November, during our live event in Vancouver. See channelnext.ca for details and to register for in-person or online.

