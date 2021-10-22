View and Vote for Lions’ Den best pitch for October 2021 at the recent ChannelNEXT In-Person event in Toronto.

Any MSP can vote from anywhere. Check them all out. Vote for the one that you feel is the best and for whatever reason you choose. If you want to receive more information from ANY of the listed vendors just select them before submitting and you shall receive.

The voting closes Tuesday October 26 and the winner will be announced on Wednesday October 27. All those who voted will be put into a pool and one name will be randomly selected to win a $500 “THANK YOU FOR VOTING” Prize.

The Lions’ Den is a unique activity in the channel that allows vendors to make their best pitch to the channel community in under 3 minutes in anyway that they choose. They can be live or they can submit their video pitch virtually. The goal is to help channel partners of all types to check out many vendors in the shortest amount of times to gauge if there is a potential fit. You can then ask for more information through the platform or connect directly to the vendor. Your choice! You can share the videos as you wish and you may also share with your colleagues to also vote.

The vendor with the most votes win. They also receive a “Digital Sales Warrior” Award. It is not easy pitching your company in-person or virtually in under 3 minutes, but it is a necessary skill that is required in the digital-first world in which we current live. No one likes to sit through a 30-minute presentation only to find out that there is no fit.

“Many may enter the Lions’ Den but only one can come out victorious!”

Here are the vendors who entered the Lions’ Den on Oct. 20th, 2021.

Here are the vendors who entered the Lions' Den on Oct. 20th, 2021.

Browse the 3-minute videos below.

Thank you in advance for viewing and voting.

Armor (Christine Gassman)



Founded in 2009 as pioneers of secure cloud hosting, Armor’s evolution has led to a focus on making cloud security and compliance simple, achievable, and manageable across any environment.

Safeguarding endpoints, network, server, and cloud environments against malicious threats seeking to infiltrate and disrupt your business, Armor provides unparalleled insight into issues you may face. See https://www.armor.com

Channel Partner Alliance (Tony Kara)

The Channel Partner Alliance was built for one purpose: Help VARs, MSPs, ITSPs and ISVs to accelerate success by improving their best business practices! See www.channelpartneralliance.com for details!



Datto (Jim Papachristos)



As the world’s leading provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), Datto’s proven Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions drive cyber resilience, efficiency, and growth for MSPs. Delivered via an integrated platform, Datto’s solutions help its global ecosystem of MSP partners serve over one million businesses around the world. From proactive dynamic detection and prevention to fast, flexible recovery from cyber incidents, Datto’s solutions defend against costly downtime and data loss in servers, virtual machines, cloud applications, or anywhere data resides. See www.datto.com

EG Innovations (James Dimas)

eG Innovations is helping businesses across the globe transform IT service delivery into a competitive advantage and a center for productivity, growth and profit. Providing end-to-end visibility – from users to servers to networks and storage – our award-winning eG Enterprise technology provides organizations with a 360 degree view of their entire IT infrastructure. This single pane of glass view allows enterprise IT teams to collaborate easily and solve key user-visible problems. Unparalleled visibility also allows IT architects to determine how to right-size and optimize their IT infrastructures for maximum ROI. See www.eginnovations.com

Lenovo (Jennifer Morrison)

Lenovo is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, they are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com

Martello Technologies (Mike Danforth)



Martello’s digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions provide monitoring and analytics on the performance and user experience of critical cloud business applications while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Our products include Microsoft 365 end user experience monitoring, unified communications performance analytics, and IT service analytics. Martello is partnered with Microsoft’s elite partner program to bring Microsoft customers and partners actionable data on the performance and user experience of Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365, helping them to identify, prioritize and solve critical issues impacting Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365 performance. Learn more at www.martellotech.com

Or join their upcoming webinar on Wednesday Oct. 27th at 11am Eastern on “LEVELLING UP YOUR MICROSOFT TEAMS MANAGED SERVICES” Register here

Sherweb (Olivier Hebert)



More than 6,500 partners and 80,000 companies worldwide grow their business using Sherweb’s value-added services. We support our customers with business strategies, cloud services, operations and expertise. Whatever their business, we can help them reach their full potential by creating a tailored approach to their needs. Find out what you can achieve: www.sherweb.com

Net2Phone/Versature (Nicholas Spence)



Net2phone Canada’s award-winning business communication solutions work as a seamless extension of your business offering. A lucrative addition to any portfolio, our partnership has a meaningful impact on your bottom line. See www.net2phone.ca for details.

SnapLogic (Kevin Gordon)

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company’s self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

Spiisee (Carl Watene)

Spiisee is a premier development company formed to design and deploy channel sales enablement web-tools for manufacturers, wholesalers and distribution companies.

The Spiisee team leads the industry in channel sales automation with our proprietary sales enablement platform. Our team is committed to integrating the most advanced technology to develop intellectual property for your unified channel platform.

United Cloud (Reo Harb)

Trusted by leading ISP’s, MSP’s and Telecom Service Providers for 6 years. UnitedCloud delivers a coast-to-coast 4 datacenter and geographically redundant network hosting its awarded and respected UCaaS and Cloud Services platform. Serving 1,000’s of business clients with a highly profitable mix of Private White-Label and Co-Branded Agent partner-first programs. See www.unitedcloud.ca

ViewSonic (Mike McCracken)

ViewSonic is a channel-first company with over 30 years of success rooted in the relationships we have cultivated with our partners. Today, we are more committed than ever to delivering performance, value and world class support with one of the widest array of visual engagement solutions, best-in-class service and programs to ensure that our partners thrive. As a partner, you have access to the products, promotions and support needed to grow your business. See https://partner.viewsonic.com/s/