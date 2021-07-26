Here are the vendors who entered the Lions’ Den on July 22, 2021.

They each had 3 minutes to make their case to the channel. It’s the fastest, easiest and most enjoyable way to learn about a variety of vendors and solutions.

In this episode of The Lions’ Den, we featured some of the world’s best cyber security, networking, wireless, broadcasting and SaaS payment management solutions. Literally, all will solve big problems for MSPs and generate recurring revenue.

Just click to view. Share with your colleagues.

Now it’s your turn to pick a winner and get a chance to win $500 in cash! All you have to do is view and vote.

Browse the 3-minute videos below and click HERE to pick the winner. That’s it.

If would you like to learn more about any vendor you can contact the speaker directly or tag the vendors on the survey form.

Thank you in advance for viewing and voting.

Acronis

The digital world drives constant innovation and data growth that demands easy, efficient and secure cyber protection. Acronis Cyber Protection Solutions protect all data, applications and systems wherever they are. MSPs can get in touch with Acronis:

Acronis website: https://www.acronis.com ;

Acronis Partner Portal: https://partners.acronis.com/ ;

Acronis Partner Program Guide: https://access.acronis.com/t/mntkgnkv ;

Acronis MSP Sales Pitch: https://access.acronis.com/t/3oh5o5vb .

AppBind

Scale your recurring revenue with less risk. Solve bigger problems for your customers by building more powerful tech stacks under your management. Never get stuck in the middle of your customers’ subscription billing again. Sign up for AppBind free today at https://www.appbind.com

Barracuda

Barracuda believes every business deserves access to cloud-enabled, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. They protect email, networks, data and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with their customers’ journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them – in ways they may not even know they are at risk – so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

JB&A

JB&A Distribution is a leading North American distributor, channel partner, and solutions provider in the field of video, broadcast, production, and proAV that offers a value-added ecosystem of certified, tested, and proven products and workflow solutions. See https://jbanda.com/ for details

Media Sonar

With MediaSonarVantage, build value and trust as you differentiate your client’s security portfolio. Expand your solution coverage to include the ever-increasing threat landscape found in web channels. Increase revenues and margins with the tools, technology, and support to improve your client’s security posture, reputation, and bottom line. See https://mediasonar.com/ for more details

TP-LINK

TP-Link’s Omada (SDN) with Cloud Access is a great tool for MSP’s to manage their client’s network from anywhere. The platform integrates network devices, including access points, switches & gateways, providing 100% centralized management. You can create a highly scalable network all controlled from a single interface. With seamless wireless & wired connections, it is ideal for use in hospitality, education, retail, offices, etc. Reach out to Shaurya to setup a free/no-cost trial today!