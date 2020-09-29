Beyond the current pandemic, 2020 will be remembered as the year when digital transformation became mainstream. It’s everywhere and it’s accelerating faster than ever thought possible (even by the most optimistic predictions).

SaaS, Cloud and Data Centers are the key drivers of digital transformation so we will dig in on these topics throughout October on eChannelNEWS.

The big question is… How will you ride this digital wave and not get left behind?

Three things you can do in October to get ahead of the game:

Start by checking out the stories that we are publishing on eChannelNEWS. These companies that are doing incredible things to help people and businesses transition into the digital-first economy. Every day you can find something interesting to move the needle up on your digital game. Subscribe for free! Cap this off by attending the upcoming ChannelNEXT Virtual event to network with the vendors!

Date: October 28, 2020

Time: 12:30 PM to 5:00 PM (EST)

Location: Virtual

Target Audience: Channel Partners

3. Check out a new book on Digital Transformation

A new book by two authors on Digital Transformation of business will be launched exclusively in the channel at this upcoming ChannelNEXT event. I will be hosting a fireside chat with the authors to find out who they are, why they wrote the book and dig into the content. I don’t want to give away too much in advance to spoil the surprise. You must attend to get the inside scoop and have some chances to win a copy!

Why this book matters to channel partners?

It’s an easy-read book that will make the strongest case for digital transformation to any business owner in this new digital-first environment. Use it to easily convince your clients to go all-in with digital transformation. The book also helps the end-user to understand why it’s important and how to select a right Channel Partner to implement and manage their digital transformation. That’s how you earn the sale.

We will be showcasing a lot more content on everything SaaS and Cloud as well as the Data Centers that feed them. Check ChannelNEXT regularly for updates.

We will wrap up this virtual event with our “Freestyle Channel Hang Out” where you get to network and exchange ideas with your peers (meet vendors, coaches and other channel professionals). The authors will also be there to meet you. It’s the closest experience to in-person meet ups!

What’s up with the alien?

We are not sure, but our story is that it’s our new “spokesperson” for our events. This is what happens when you have a virtual happy hour with your team and you start thinking outta this world :o)

See you there!