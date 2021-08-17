Media Sonar is a relatively new company that evolved into what it is today starting in 2018. They help companies improve upon their cyber security practices. In the world of cyber security managed services, MSPs have to decide what they can and cannot do in-house. Human and financial resources are huge barriers to entry.

That said, MSPs may not want to outsource 100% of the service because they can easily offer a portion in-house. It is also a clever way to retain more control and “ownership” of the clients’ business. It seems like Media Sonar can offer MSPs a layer of cyber security services that they can make their own.

Check out the full interview with Anne-Marie Moore. She was also the winner of our recent Lions’ Den vendor sales pitch competition. See her video here: https://e-channelnews.com/the-winner-of-july-2021s-lions-den-is/