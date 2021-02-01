Juiian Lee recently discussed with Zack Zilakakis, Technical Evangelist at Apstra about digital transformation and automation for businesses’ data infrastructure in 2021.



They spoke about how skilled network automation developers help streamline the process of highly efficient network installation and organizational usage, allowing businesses to tease the pressure of their IT teams and ensure a successful digital transformation, and how intent-based networking (IBN) helps reduce the need to hire automation developers and minimize challenges that may come about through digital transformation.

Apstra is a multinational software company delivering a unified solution to automate the architecture and operations of the data center network. Apstra’s flagship product, AOS, empowers organizations to automate all aspects of designing, building, deploying, and operating their networks, enabling them to make changes to their networks quickly and reliably, while making efficient use of human capital and ridding themselves of hardware vendor lock-in. Organizations using AOS have seen an 80%+ reduction in OpEx, 99% improvement in agility, and 70%+ improvements in reliability. AOS uses Apstra’s advanced intent-based analytics to continually validate the network, thereby eliminating complexity, vulnerabilities, and outages resulting in a secure and resilient network.

For more information, feel free to visit www.apstra.com

Check out our previous interview: https://e-channelnews.com/the-ins-and-outs-of-managing-distributed-data-centers-with-automation/