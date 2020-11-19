These days, enterprises are relying heavily on distributed data centers. But managing a distributed data center comes with its own management and agility challenges. To avoid major disruptions and remain reliable, networks need to be able to self-diagnose and make pivots when needed.

The problem is that in order to maintain this agility, companies using distributed data centers can’t pivot unless they have the right automation approach. By enabling a best of breed software, updating processes to reduce human error and maintaining a strong network foundation, companies can do just that. So what is the delay?

Jeff Jones, SVP of Sales and Apstra’s new Channel Director, Kevin Knell discuss how organizations and channel partners can quickly identify what vendors are delivering the best plug-and-play software to solve these challenges as well as how it will help organizations survive the next crisis. They also share how this data center agility allows organizations to remain more competitive in their industry by allowing network engineers to focus on strategy rather than fire fighting.

For more info, please visit www.apstra.com