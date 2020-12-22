Rachel Turkus is Senior Channel Marketing Manager at NetFortris.

Rachel is a proven technology and channel marketing executive, supporting both service providers, vendors and partner organizations.

Presently she is Senior Channel Marketing Manager for NetFortris, an award-winning end-to-end provider of managed cloud communications solutions and network services. At NetFortris, Turkus is focused on to-channel and through-channel marketing as well as strengthening go-to-market alignment with the provider’s national master agents.

Previously, Turkus was director of marketing at Broadvoice and Lead Development manager at PacketFusion.

Hailing from San Francisco, Turkus spent her early career in the dot-com world in customer service and operations. While getting her degree in economics at San Jose State University, she transitioned into a sales and marketing role where she found her calling in building digital marketing and partner sales efforts. In 2016, Turkus took a lead and demand-generation roll at a telecom value added reseller (VAR) and has not looked back.

Turkus currently lives in the Denver area with her husband and two sons, who she has recently enlisted as elves in her partner marketing efforts.