Cradlepoint, a global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, announced Cradlepoint Cascade, a new engagement platform for Cradlepoint’s award-winning partner program. The platform offers channel partners a streamlined experience to roll-out and monetise Cradlepoint’s industry-leading solutions that will enable business customers to capitalise on the era of 5G and Wireless WAN.

Cascade offers members of the Cradlepoint Partner Program a sleek and simple platform that provides a single pane of glass experience for partners, along with an extensive collection of resources to help deliver a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to customers.

More recently, Cradlepoint announced a series of updates showcasing the ongoing acceleration of Wireless WAN adoption within enterprise fixed location environments. With its industry-leading Cellular Intelligence, LTE and 5G technology, Cradlepoint wireless WAN edge solutions offer the speed, agility and resiliency needed for organizations to transform their branch networks for the cloud and post-pandemic era with ultimate agility, anywhere reach and always-on reliability.

