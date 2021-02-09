Every year, thousands of MSPs, VARs, ITSPs and MSSPs from all over the world take this FREE assessment of best business practices – See www.bestmanageditcompanies.com This is part of our global mission to help all channel partners to improve their best practices and future-proof their businesses by better understanding their strengths and weaknesses. The ultimate goal is to ensure we protect and improve the next generation of the channel.

Anyone who has taken this assessment will tell you that it is no easy task, but it is quite eye-opening for business owners and executives. These are the right 200 questions that they should be asking themselves and management every day! Many refer to the assessment on a regular basis to ensure they are on track.

The score gives them a good indication on which areas of best practices that they need to improve. How or if they improve is entirely up to them. They can retake the assessment every year and the tool will continue showing them improvements, if any. The AI algorithm learns and improves the scoring every year.

Think of this as an annual health check-up. Your behaviours during the year will be reflected on the final results. The assessment gives you the roadmap to change and implement the best practices so your annual check-up will be great!

The 50 companies with the highest scores in the country will earn this amazing award.

The benefits of simply going through the assessment to better understand strengths and weaknesses is the #1 benefit. However, winners of this award get so much more! Customers love doing business with companies that are well-managed. Suppliers prefer such companies. People are motivated to work for such companies. Sometimes this one recognition can be enough to close a big deal! Winners leverage as they wish.

Here are the 2020 Canadian winners:

403Tech

Access Group

Alt-Tech

ASCA Office

Avenir IT

B4 Networks

Bralin Technology Group

Broadview Networks



Clear Concepts

Commerx Computer Systems

CompuVision

CrucialLogics

Ctech

Digital NGenuity

Discovernet

Dynamix Solutions

Expera powered by Debian IT

Final Frontiers

Fully Managed

Groupe Access/TENET

Idealogical Systems

InfiniteIT

ITI

IT Weapons

Leadwave

Logix Data Products

Microage Drummondville

Microage Kingston

Microage Laval

Microage Peterborough

Microage Quebec

Microage Red Deer

Microage Regina

MIT Consulting

Montreal Tech

Oxygen Technical Services

PCI Services



Pluto Micro

ProserveIT

Red Rhino

Riopel Consultant

Softlanding Solutions

SolutionStack

Stoneworks

SureFire IT Solutions

Synergy IT Solutions

VBS IT

Vertex Corp.

Remember to start doing the assessment now and throughout the year! This is something that helps you to be better. The award is just the cherry on top!

We do have many channel partners who ask us about doing this award in their countries. The short answer is that we will get there! We already have enough data to do this in over 12 countries. In 2021, we will be reviewing when we will on-ramp more countries and we are already planning for our 50 Best Global IT Managed IT Companies Award. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we expand as fast as we can. We have big plans including exclusive events for this elite group of Best Managed IT Companies award winners.

Keep completing the FREE assessment and improving your business: www.bestmanageditcompanies.com